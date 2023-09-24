Hyundai VERNA's waiting period reaches 30 weeks: Check alternative sedans

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 24, 2023 | 10:59 am 3 min read

Hyundai VERNA features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Planning to buy Hyundai's all-new VERNA? Well, be prepared to wait for several months because the delivery time of the sedan has gone up to 30 weeks, depending on the city. With prices ranging between Rs. 10.96 lakh and Rs. 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom), the feature-loaded car competes against a few premium offerings in the C-segment. Here are the top alternatives to Verna in India.

Firstly, let's take a look at the Hyundai VERNA

The Hyundai VERNA has bumper-mounted LED headlights, a full-width DRL, a blacked-out 'Parametric' grille, a sloping roofline, 16-inch designer wheels, and connected-type LED taillamps. Inside, it gets segment-first heated and ventilated seats, a switchable-type touch-based interface, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, a sunroof, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. It is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol motor (113.4hp/144Nm) and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (158hp/253Nm).

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price begins at Rs. 9.3 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sports a lengthy hood, a blacked-out grille with chrome inserts and surrounds, projector LED headlights with DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillights with LED elements. Its spacious five-seater cabin features a dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. The capable sedan draws power from a 1.5-liter, K-series, petrol engine (102hp/138Nm).

SKODA SLAVIA: Price starts at Rs. 11.39 lakh

SKODA SLAVIA flaunts a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, dual-pod LED headlights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and sleek LED taillights with crystal-like elements. Its tech-biased cabin boasts a sunroof, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. The car is fueled by a 1.0-liter 'TSI' unit (113hp/175Nm) or a 1.5-liter 'TSI EVO' motor (148hp/250Nm).

Volkswagen Virtus: Price begins at Rs. 11.48 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus features a long and sculpted bonnet, a sleek chromed grille, projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, 16-inch blacked-out designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The sedan has a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (114hp/175Nm) and a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol mill (148hp/250Nm).

Honda City: Price starts at Rs. 11.63 lakh

Honda City gets a muscular hood, sweptback LED headlights, eyebrow-like LED DRLs, a honeycomb-mesh grille, 16-inch diamond-cut wheels, a sloping roofline, and Z-shaped 3D LED taillights. Its feature-rich cabin gets a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. It is powered by a 1.5-liter, inline-four petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm).

