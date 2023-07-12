How Hyundai EXTER micro-SUV fares against Tata Punch

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 12, 2023 | 12:40 pm 3 min read

Hyundai has introduced the EXTER in the micro-SUV category in India. The order books for the vehicle are open since May. With a starting price tag of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom), it rivals the reigning champion of the compact SUV segment, the Tata Punch. Can the South Korean contender claim the top spot from the homegrown brand on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors has been comfortably leading the micro-SUV segment with its popular model, the Punch. Now, Hyundai has entered the highly-competitive segment with the all-new EXTER. Loaded with various segment-first features, the latter aims to attract young and first-time buyers. The newcomer aims to disrupt the segment and claim the champion's crown from the former.

Hyundai EXTER looks more appealing

The Tata Punch has a typical SUV design and features bumper-mounted projector headlights, a muscular clamshell bonnet, a sleek grille, roof rails, a wide air dam, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The Hyundai EXTER follows the brand's 'Parametric Dynamics' design philosophy and sports projector headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs, a wide gloss black grille with 'EXTER' lettering above it, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The Punch is longer and wider than the EXTER

Tata Punch has a length of 3,827mm, a width of 1,742mm, a height of 1,615mm, and a wheelbase of 2,445mm. In comparison, the Hyundai EXTER is 3,815mm long, 1,710mm wide, 1,631mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

Hyundai EXTER features a dashcam with dual cameras

Tata Punch has a five-seater cabin with an engine start/stop button, a cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console with iRA-connected car technology. Hyundai EXTER gets a spacious cabin, featuring an all-black dashboard, premium semi-leatherette upholstery, a dashcam with dual cameras, a voice-enabled sunroof, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. Both cars have multiple airbags for passengers' safety.

The EXTER is offered in petrol and CNG guises

Powering the Tata Punch is a 1.2-liter, "Revotron" petrol engine that churns out 86.63hp of maximum power and 115Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox. Hyundai EXTER draws power from a 1.2-liter engine that makes 88hp/113.8Nm in petrol form and 67hp/95Nm in CNG guise. The transmission duties on the four-wheeler are handled by a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Tata Punch can be yours between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 9.52 lakh. On the other hand, the Hyundai EXTER ranges between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the EXTER makes more sense on our shores, with its 'Parametric Dynamics' design philosophy, a tech-biased cabin with multiple segment-first features, and CNG availability.

