Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 07, 2021, 12:25 am

Tata Motors will launch its Punch micro-SUV in India on October 20, according to various reports. The bookings for the car are already underway. The Punch was unveiled earlier this week with a sporty look, a feature-rich cabin, and a Revotron petrol engine with two transmission choices. It is offered in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative trims. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It is offered in seven color options

Tata Punch is 1,615mm high

The Tata Punch is built on the ALFA architecture and features a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a black air vent, a rear spoiler, and sleek DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, wheel cladding, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The car is available in seven single and dual-tone color options. It is 3,827mm long and 1,945mm wide.

Information

An 84hp engine fuels the car

The Tata Punch draws power from a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol motor that produces 84hp of power at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 3,300rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

There is a 7.0-inch touchscreen panel

The Tata Punch offers a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, an engine start-stop button, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It also houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology. For safety, the four-wheeler provides two airbags, a rear-view camera, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Tata Punch: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of Tata Punch will be announced at the time of its launch, which could happen on October 20. Its bookings are currently open against a token amount of Rs. 21,000.