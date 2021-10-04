Tata Punch micro-SUV revealed in four trims; bookings open

Tata Motors has unveiled its Punch micro-SUV in India. It is available in four trim levels, namely, Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The bookings for the car are underway. As for the highlights, the Punch has a sporty look and a practical cabin with several features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder Revotron petrol engine. Here are more details.

The micro-SUV has 16-inch wheels and a "Humanity Line" grille

Tata Punch has a "Humanity Line" grille, dual-tone paintwork, and a split headlamp setup with LED DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, contrast-colored ORVMs, 90-degree opening doors, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps with a tri-arrow lighting pattern grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is 3,840mm long. It has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 187mm.

It is fueled by an 85hp, 1.2-liter engine

Tata Punch draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 85hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 113Nm at 3,300rpm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

It gets dual front airbags and a 7.0-inch infotainment console

Tata Punch has a dual-tone black and white dashboard, automatic climate control, a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel with cruise control, and an engine start-stop button. Dual front airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors ensure the passengers' safety. It also houses a HARMAN-sourced 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology.

Tata Punch: Pricing and availability

The Tata Punch can be booked via dealerships or the brand's official website on payment of Rs. 21,000. The prices will be announced at the time of the launch but it is likely to start at around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom).