Engine details of Tata Punch micro-SUV leaked

Sep 29, 2021

Tata Punch will be powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine

Prior to its launch in India on October 4, the engine details of the Tata Punch micro-SUV have leaked. The car will be fueled by a Tiago-sourced 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 85hp of power and shall get a 'Traction Pro' mode for better off-road performance. The design elements and cabin features have already been revealed. Here are more details.

The micro-SUV has a split headlamp setup and 16-inch wheels

Tata Punch has a "Humanity Line" grille, dual-tone paintwork, and a split headlamp setup with LED DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, contrast-colored ORVMs, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps with a tri-arrow lighting pattern grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is 3,840mm long. It has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 187mm.

It will be powered by an 85hp, 1.2-liter engine

Tata Punch will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 85hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 113Nm at 3,300rpm. The motor will be paired to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Dual front airbags and HARMAN sound system are available inside

Tata Punch has a dual-tone black and white dashboard, a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel with cruise control, automatic climate control, and an engine start-stop button. It packs a HARMAN-sourced 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology. Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and parking sensors ensure the passengers' safety.

Tata Punch: Pricing

Tata Punch will be offered in four trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. It is tipped to start at Rs. 4.99 lakh for the base Pure XE model and go up to Rs. 8.29 lakh for the top-spec Creative XZ (A) variant (all prices, ex-showroom).