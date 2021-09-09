MG Astor to be unveiled globally on September 15

MG Motor will unveil its Astor SUV globally on September 15. It will come with several industry-first features such as an AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 driving technology that is said to be tested and developed for Indian conditions. The car will be available with two engine choices, including a 1.5-liter petrol and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor. Here's our roundup.

It will have a wheelbase of 2,585mm

The MG Astor will feature an eye-catching look with a sculpted bonnet, a chrome garnished grille with 3D effect, a blacked-out air dam, mid-range radars, a multi-purpose camera, and swept-back LED headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the four-wheeler will be 4,314mm long with a wheelbase of 2,585mm.

Two BS6-compliant engines will be offered

MG Astor will reportedly be available with a 1.5-liter petrol motor that will make 119.6hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that will produce 163.2hp/230Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

The vehicle will sport a digital instrument cluster

The MG Astor will offer a high-tech cabin with a black-brown color scheme, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and a push start/stop button. It will also pack a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV will provide adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and speed limit assist, among other features.

MG Astor: Pricing and availability

MG Astor will be unveiled on September 15 while the price announcement could happen later this year around the festive season. Considering the expected specifications, it may carry a price-tag of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).