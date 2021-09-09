2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS, with 205hp engine, announced

MV Agusta unveils 2022 Brutale 1000 RS naked motorbike

Italian automaker MV Agusta has introduced the 2022 Brutale 1000 RS model as its latest 1,000cc naked motorcycle. It arrives as a more affordable version of the brand's flagship 1000 RR version. The two-wheeler gets a different suspension setup, revised ergonomics, and a few design changes. It runs on a 998cc engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike sports a new seat and rear-view mirrors

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS has a wheelbase of 1,415mm

The 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS sits on a tubular steel frame and features a sporty design with a muscular fuel tank, revised mirrors, a new split-style seat, forged footpegs, and side-mounted dual exhausts. It houses a 5.5-inch TFT color display and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The bike has a dry weight of 186kg and a fuel tank capacity of 16 liters.

Information

A 205hp engine fuels the two-wheeler

The 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS draws power from a 998cc, 4-cylinder motor that makes 205hp of power at 13,000rpm and 116.5Nm of torque at 11,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed electronically controlled gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes are offered on both the wheels

For the rider's safety, the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, as well as wheelie control. The suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by Marzocchi inverted forks on the front side and a Sachs mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS: Availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS are yet to be revealed. It is expected to make its public debut at the EICMA 2021 show in Milan later this year.