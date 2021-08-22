Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR fully-faired bike teased: Details here

Triumph teases its Speed Triple 1200 RR motorbike

Triumph has teased the Speed Triple 1200 RR motorbike on its social media handles. As for the highlights, the fully-faired version of the Speed Triple 1200 RS will have an aggressive design and shall offer many features. It should draw power from a 1,160cc inline 3-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The two-wheeler will make its way to India. Here are more details.

The bike will have a windshield and all-LED lighting

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR will have a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a raised windscreen, clip-on handlebars, fairing-mounted ORVMs, and an upswept exhaust. The bike should pack a TFT instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer wheels. It should have a fuel storage capacity of 15.5 liters and tip the scales at around 200kg.

It might run on a 177hp, 1,160cc engine

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR should be powered by a 1,160cc inline 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 177hp at 10,750rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm.

It will get inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the bike is likely to be priced at around Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).