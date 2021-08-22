Honda City hybrid sedan to make Indian debut next year

Japanese automaker Honda will unveil its City hybrid sedan in India next year. To recall, the car broke cover in August 2020 and is currently sold in ASEAN markets like Malaysia and Thailand. The four-wheeler's styling and features are almost identical to the 5th-generation City on sale here. It is fueled by an intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid powertrain. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The sedan flaunts a black grille and LED headlights

The Honda City hybrid has a savvy look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille, a sculpted hood, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.

Interiors

Adjustable seats and six airbags are available inside

The Honda City hybrid offers a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, adjustable leather seats, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. Six airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and an engine immobilizer ensure the safety of the passengers. The car also packs a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities, including Mirror Link.

Performance

It runs on a twin motor hybrid powertrain

The car packs two electric motors and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 98hp/127Nm. The first motor is mated to the engine and is used as an integrated starter-generator (ISG). The second one sends the power to the front wheels and generates 109hp/253Nm. In India, transmission duties on the car should be taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Information

Honda City hybrid: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Honda City hybrid in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the car is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).