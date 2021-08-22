2021 Tata Tigor EV makes way to dealerships; launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 22, 2021, 02:20 pm

Prior to launch, 2021 Tata Tigor EV spotted at dealerships

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV sedan, which was unveiled in India earlier this month, has started arriving at dealerships. It will be launched here on August 31. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler flaunts an updated look and has a refreshed cabin with many features. It is fueled by an electric powertrain with Ziptron technology. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has dual-tone wheels and projector headlights

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV sports a sloping roofline, a gloss black panel underlined by a blue slat, a bumper with wide air dams, projector headlamps, and horizontal fog lamps with integrated LED DRLs. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and dual-tone alloy wheels with blue accents. Wrap-around taillights and Ziptron badge on the boot lid are available on the rear.

Information

It promises a range of around 350km

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV houses an electric motor and a 26kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 75hp/170Nm. The sedan can accelerate from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds and delivers a range of about 350km.

Interiors

It gets a rear parking camera and 7.0-inch infotainment console

Tata Tigor EV has a spacious cabin, featuring blue accents, premium upholstery, a Harman-tuned sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Twin airbags, an optional rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors, ensure the passengers' safety. It also packs a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology.

Information

2021 Tata Tigor EV: Pricing and availability

Bookings for the 2021 Tata Tigor EV in India are open at select dealerships on payment of Rs. 21,000. The electric car is likely to sport a price figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).