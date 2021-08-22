2021 Tata Tigor EV makes way to dealerships; launch soon
The 2021 Tata Tigor EV sedan, which was unveiled in India earlier this month, has started arriving at dealerships. It will be launched here on August 31. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler flaunts an updated look and has a refreshed cabin with many features. It is fueled by an electric powertrain with Ziptron technology. Here are more details.
The car has dual-tone wheels and projector headlights
The 2021 Tata Tigor EV sports a sloping roofline, a gloss black panel underlined by a blue slat, a bumper with wide air dams, projector headlamps, and horizontal fog lamps with integrated LED DRLs. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and dual-tone alloy wheels with blue accents. Wrap-around taillights and Ziptron badge on the boot lid are available on the rear.
It promises a range of around 350km
The 2021 Tata Tigor EV houses an electric motor and a 26kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 75hp/170Nm. The sedan can accelerate from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds and delivers a range of about 350km.
It gets a rear parking camera and 7.0-inch infotainment console
Tata Tigor EV has a spacious cabin, featuring blue accents, premium upholstery, a Harman-tuned sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Twin airbags, an optional rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors, ensure the passengers' safety. It also packs a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology.
2021 Tata Tigor EV: Pricing and availability
Bookings for the 2021 Tata Tigor EV in India are open at select dealerships on payment of Rs. 21,000. The electric car is likely to sport a price figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).