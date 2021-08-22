Tata's upcoming micro-SUV christened HBX; to be launched soon
Tata Motors has teased that its upcoming micro-SUV will be known as HBX. It will be launched in India in the coming months. To recall, it was showcased as the HBX concept at the Auto Expo 2020 and was internally known as Hornbill. The four-wheeler will have a rugged look and offer many features. Two petrol engine choices should be available. Here's our roundup.
The car will have sleek headlights and prominent cladding
The Tata HBX will be based on the modular ALFA architecture and shall have a sculpted bonnet, the brand's humanity line grille, split-style headlights, wrap-around taillamps, and prominent cladding. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-out wheel arches, and designer wheels shod in off-road-biased tires. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of around 2,450mm and a length of 3,840mm.
It should run on a 85hp, 1.2-liter engine
The Tata HBX is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 85hp/113Nm. The mill should be paired to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. A 1.2-liter turbocharged motor and driving modes might be offered too.
The vehicle will get flat-bottom steering wheel and contoured seats
Tata HBX will have a black-colored cabin, featuring rectangular AC vents, an engine start-stop button, contoured seats, and a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch free-standing, touchscreen infotainment console. The latter will support Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology. Multiple airbags and parking sensors will ensure the safety of the passengers.
Tata HBX: Pricing and rivals
The Tata HBX is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the car will take on rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, and Hyundai Casper.