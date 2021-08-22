Variants of the Kia Carnival MPV rejigged in India

Kia Carnival MPV gets new variants

South Korean automaker Kia Motors will rejig the variants of the Carnival MPV in India. The existing range-topping Limousine trim will be renamed Limousine Plus, while a brand new model called Limousine will sit above the Prestige variant. The former will have refreshed alloy wheels, while the latter will get four new features. However, the mechanicals will remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has full-LED lighting and multi-spoke wheels

Depending on trim, the Kia Carnival has a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared windows, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,060mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Information

It is fueled by a 197hp, 2.2-liter engine

The Kia Carnival is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 197.2hp and a peak torque of 440Nm.

Interiors

An 8.0-inch infotainment system and six airbags are available inside

The Kia Carnival has up to nine seats, an air purifier, rear-seat infotainment system, a dual-pane sunroof, a powered tailgate, and 3-zone climate control. It houses an 8.0-inch infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology. For the passengers' safety, six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, and rear parking sensors are available.

Information

Kia Carnival: Pricing

After the variant rejig in India, the Kia Carnival will start at Rs. 24.95 lakh for the base-end Premium (7-seater) model and will go up to Rs. 33.95 lakh for the top-spec Limousine Plus trim (all prices, ex-showroom).