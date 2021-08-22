BSA 650cc cruiser motorcycle previewed in spy images: Details here

BSA 650cc cruiser should be launched in 2022

BSA is expected to unveil a new cruiser motorcycle in India next year. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the two-wheeler has been spied testing on the roads for the first time, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest it will have a long bench seat, fork gaiters, spoked wheels, and telescopic front forks. Here are more details.

The bike will have round headlight and twin-pod instrument cluster

The upcoming BSA cruiser will have a muscular fuel tank, single-piece handlebar, beefy side panels, mid-set footpegs, a flat-type seat, and a lengthy and wide exhaust. The bike will pack a twin-pod instrument cluster and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. It will ride on wire-spoked wheels wrapped in old-school Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tubed tires.

It will run on a 650cc, fuel-injected engine

In India, the upcoming BSA cruiser bike will draw power from a BS6-compliant 650cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with fuel injection. However, the power figures and gearbox information are currently unavailable.

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the upcoming BSA cruiser bike will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers on the rear end.

What about its availability?

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the BSA 650cc cruiser bike in India will be announced at the time of its launch. Here, it will go against rivals like the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.