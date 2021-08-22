Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate All-Terrain, with off-road-biased updates, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 22, 2021, 12:00 am

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed an off-road-oriented variant of its C-Class Estate car, called the All-Terrain. However, it will not be available in India. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler sports styling updates and comes with a host of features. It is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel hybrid powertrains mated to an all-wheel-drive system. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a radiator grille and underride guards

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a chromed radiator grille, sleek LED headlights, underride guards, and resistant bumpers. Additional off-road lights ensure wide illumination. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 17- or 19-inch wheels. Wrap-around taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a window wiper are present on the rear.

Information

It gets two off-road focused driving modes

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain runs on 4-cylinder petrol and diesel powertrains that are offered with mild-hybrid technology. However, their specifications and power figures are yet to be revealed. A multi-link suspension set-up and two special driving modes, OFFROAD and OFFROAD+, ensure better performance.

Interiors

A 360-degree-view camera and 3-spoke steering wheel are available inside

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain has a luxurious black/brown-colored cabin, featuring circular AC vents, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.25/12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that shows specific off-road information and an MBUX infotainment system with support for OTA updates. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain: Availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the car will not be up for grabs in India.