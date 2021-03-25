The GLC is currently the best selling SUV for Mercedes-Benz in India with over 8,400 units sold since its launch in 2016. However, in order to remain ahead of its competition, the German automaker has updated the GLC model with added equipment as well as significant technology upgrades, including its latest suite of connected car features. But is it worth it? Here's our review.

Exteriors GLC (facelift) is offered in two new color options

In terms of exterior design, the GLC (facelift) retains the design updates it received last year, featuring a revised grille, a tweaked front bumper, and all-LED headlamps. However, the facelifted model sees the addition of two new color options: Brilliant Blue and High Tech Silver. Mercedes-Benz has also upgraded the wheel size for the GLC with new 19-inch alloy wheels available as standard.

Interiors The SUV houses a new digital instrument cluster

The 2021 GLC's cabin is a pleasant place to be with a sporty ambience provided by the wrap-around dashboard. Mercedes-Benz has also added open-pore wood trim on the inside, replacing the glossy wood finish that was used earlier. You will also notice a fully-digital driver's display along with an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen console. Overall, the space and feel is impressive in this segment.

Features From massaging seats to connect car technology

The biggest highlight of the facelifted GLC has to be its feature list. The premium SUV comes with a large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, multi-contour front seats with massage function, a 360-degree-view camera, and connected car technology with Google Home and Alexa integration. It also offers wireless charging support, rear AC vents and USB ports, automatic climate control, cruise control, MBUX voice control.

Performance GLC (facelift) now has a more refined diesel powertrain

The GLC (facelift) is offered with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that delivers 197hp/320Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel powertrain that produces 194hp/400Nm. Standard across the range is a 9-speed automatic gearbox. In our testing, we found the diesel GLC (facelift) to be incredibly refined and smooth in terms of driving experience. The improved ride quality is also welcome considering our roads and traffic.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?