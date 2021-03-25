In collaboration with Pitchfork and Los Angeles-based custom fabrication studio SCPS, Lexus has created a one-off Wax Edition of its 2021 IS sports sedan. The car comes with a turntable built into the dashboard, which can play vinyl records when the four-wheeler is in motion without missing a beat, even when traversing bumpy roads. Here are more details.

Mechanism How does the player work?

SCPS has used 3D printing and a mix of carbon fiber and aluminium to create a custom record player that sits on a silicone pad to absorb shocks. While driving, a micro-adjustable tonearm and stepper motor keep the record spinning without skipping. The device, housed in the glovebox section, plays tunes using the car's 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system with 7.1 surround sound.

Information A music project is also on the way

Lexus and Pitchfork have also joined hands with music producers Kaytranada and Madlib to create a double-single record for the Wax Edition. The 7-inch vinyl will be up for grabs soon as part of the 'Vinyl Me, Please' subscription service.

Exteriors The car sports a large blacked-out grille

Meanwhile, the Lexus IS Wax Edition has an aggressive look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out mesh grille, and sleek triple-beam LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke designer alloy wheels. A full-width "blade-style" taillight and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Information It is offered with a choice of three engines

Lexus IS is offered with a choice of three engines: a 2.0-liter turbocharged mill that makes 241hp/350Nm, a 3.5-liter V6 motor that generates 260hp/320Nm, and another 3.5-liter V6 unit that churns out 311hp/380Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed and 8-speed AMT gearboxes.

Interiors The vehicle has a spacious cabin with many safety features

The Lexus IS Wax Edition has a spacious cabin with a sunroof, leather upholstery, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For passengers' safety, multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and automated emergency braking facility are available.

Information Lexus IS Wax Edition: Pricing and availability