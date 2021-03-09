Swedish automaker Volvo has unveiled its XC40 Recharge all-electric SUV in India. Its bookings will commence in June while deliveries shall start from October. As for the highlights, it looks similar to the XC40 barring some cosmetic updates, and has a tech-loaded cabin. It is powered by a 78kWh battery pack and delivers a range of up to 418km. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car sports a closed front grille

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is based on the company's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform. The car has a sealed front grille housing the Volvo badge, a charging port on the rear, "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights, and L-shaped taillights. It is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, ORVMs, B-pillars, and alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,702mm and a ground clearance of 211mm.

Information It runs on a 408hp, all-electric powertrain

The Volvo XC40 Recharge houses two 150kW electric motors and a 78kWh battery pack. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 408hp/660Nm. The car offers a range of up to 418km and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds.

Interiors The vehicle has a tech-savvy 5-seater cabin

The Volvo XC40 Recharge offers a 5-seater cabin with a Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, heated seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for smartphone connectivity and the "Volvo On Call" app. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, a cross-traffic alert system, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Volvo XC40 Recharge: Pricing and availability