KTM RC 390 might be launched in India this September

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 11:25 pm

Launch timeline of KTM RC 390 revealed

Austrian automaker KTM is expected to unveil its new-generation RC 390 motorbike in the international markets soon. Moreover, it is expected to arrive in India next month. As for the highlights, the upcoming two-wheeler will feature updated styling and get new features. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will get full-LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity

The 2021 KTM RC 390 will sit on a steel trellis frame with a bolted subframe and have a muscular fuel tank, a raised windscreen, split-style seats, and fairing-mounted turn indicators. The bike will pack a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and shall ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. It should tip the scales at 166.8kg.

Information

It will run on a 43hp, 373cc engine

The new KTM RC 390 will run on a BS6-compliant 373.3cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 43hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 36Nm.

Safety

It will be equipped with inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the new-generation KTM RC 390 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS and traction control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

KTM RC 390: Pricing and availability

Pricing details of the new KTM RC 390 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it will surely carry a premium over the outgoing model priced at Rs. 2.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).