New-generation KTM RC 390 motorbike previewed in spy images

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 09:51 pm

KTM is expected to launch its new-generation RC 390 motorbike in India soon. Now, a test mule of the upcoming bike has been spied testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a curved flyscreen, an LED headlight, orange-colored alloy wheels, and a bigger front disc brake as compared to its predecessor. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will sport an upswept exhaust and a windshield

The new KTM RC 390 will have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike shall pack a TFT instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and will ride on orange-colored alloy wheels. It is expected to have a 9.5-liter fuel tank and should tip the scales at 166.8kg.

Information

It should run on a 43hp, 373cc engine

The new KTM RC 390 is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill might generate a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 36Nm.

Safety

It should be equipped with a rear mono-shock

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM RC 390 is likely to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and a slipper clutch for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by 43mm inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

KTM RC 390: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the new KTM RC 390 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model priced at Rs. 2.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).