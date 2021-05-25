KTM RC 200 and 390's unofficial bookings open in India

Bookings of 2021 KTM RC 200, RC 390 have commenced

Austrian automaker KTM is expected to launch its 2021 RC 200 and RC 390 motorbikes in India around July or August. Now, select dealerships across the country have unofficially started accepting bookings for the duo against a payment of Rs. 1,000-10,000. As for the highlights, the two-wheelers will have an all-new design and shall draw power from BS6-compliant engines. Here's our roundup.

The bikes will sport a redesigned headlight

The 2021 RC 200 and RC 390 will sit on a refreshed chassis with a bolt-on sub-frame. They will have a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a redesigned headlamp, new wheels, and a raised windscreen. The former will have a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and an LCD instrument cluster, while the latter will sport a TFT instrument console and a full-LED lighting.

They will run on BS6 engines mated to 6-speed gearbox

The 2021 KTM RC 200 is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 24.6hp/19.2Nm. The RC 390 will run on a 373.3cc, single-cylinder mill that generates 43hp/36Nm. Both the motors should be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the riders, the 2021 KTM RC 200 and RC 390 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2021 KTM RC 200 and RC 390: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the 2021 KTM RC 200 and 390 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, the former is expected to cost around Rs. 2.10-2.15 lakh, while the latter should be priced at around Rs. 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom).