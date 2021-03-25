-
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched in India at Rs. 40 lakhLast updated on Mar 25, 2021, 01:10 pm
-
Mercedes-Benz has launched its A-Class Limousine in India. It is up for grabs in three trims: 200, 200d, and the made-in-India A 35 AMG.
As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with a host of tech. It comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, depending on the variant.
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
The car has a wide chromed grille
-
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine exhibits a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, the company's signature grille with a 3-pointed star insignia, a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air dam.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end of the vehicle.
-
Interiors
It has a spacious 5-seater cabin
-
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine has a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, 64-color ambient lighting, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
It houses two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and an MBUX infotainment console. The latter offers support for the Mercedes Me Connect system.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, Park Assist, and Active Brake Assist are also on offer.
-
Performance
It is offered with three engine choices
-
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is available with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 161hp/250Nm, a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, diesel motor that generates 147hp/320Nm, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that churns out 301hp/400Nm.
Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed/8-speed AMT and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The top-end AMG model sprints from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and has a top-speed of 225km/h.
-
Information
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine: Pricing and availability
-
In India, the A-Class Limousine 200 costs Rs. 39.90 lakh, the 200d trim is priced at Rs. 40.90 lakh, and the AMG A 35 4MATIC variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 56.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).