Tata Safari named official partner for IPL 2021Last updated on Mar 24, 2021, 12:05 am
The all-new Tata Safari has been named the official partner for the upcoming VIVO IPL 2021, which is scheduled to be held from April 9.
The flagship SUV will be displayed across all the venues of IPL 2021, including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.
Notably, it is the fourth consecutive year of Tata Motors' association with the mega cricketing tournament.
Exteriors
It has a sporty grille with chrome accents
The 2021 Tata Safari has an eye-catching look, featuring a chrome grille with tri-arrow patterns, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and adjustable projector headlights.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, the SUV has a length of 4,661mm, a wheelbase of 2,741mm, and a boot space of 73-liter.
Information
It runs on a 170hp, 2.0-liter engine
The Tata Safari draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel mill that generates 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.
Interiors
Inside the cabin, there is an 8.8-inch infotainment console
The 2021 Tata Safari offers a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with leather seats, a SkyDome sunroof, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and automatic climate control.
It also packs a JBL sound system and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity.
For safety, the four-wheeler has six airbags, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and a rear-view camera.
Information
Tata Safari: Pricing and availability
The all-new Safari was launched in India last month. It starts at Rs. 14.69 lakh for the base XE model and goes up to Rs. 21.45 lakh for the top-spec XZA Plus Adventure Edition (both prices, ex-showroom).