The all-new Tata Safari has been named the official partner for the upcoming VIVO IPL 2021, which is scheduled to be held from April 9.

The flagship SUV will be displayed across all the venues of IPL 2021, including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

Notably, it is the fourth consecutive year of Tata Motors' association with the mega cricketing tournament.