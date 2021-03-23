Kia Motors has revealed its K8 sedan. It will go on sale in South Korea starting next month. The car has an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is offered with a choice of two petrol engines, linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car sports a lattice patterned grille

The Kia K8 has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large grille with a lattice pattern, a wide air dam, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A full-width taillight with Y-shaped extensions and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Interiors It offers a feature-packed cabin

The Kia K8 has a spacious cabin featuring Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a 12.0-inch head-up display, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, and an oblong-shaped steering wheel with navigation-based adaptive cruise control. It houses a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.0-inch infotainment console. For safety, multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera system are also available.

Performance It is offered with a choice of multiple engines

The Kia K8 is offered with two petrol engines. The first is a 3.5-liter V6 mill that comes in two tunes: 296hp/359Nm for the petrol unit and 237hp/314Nm for the liquid propane motor. A 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder mill that makes 195hp/248Nm is also available. The transmission duties on the sedan are managed by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Information Kia K8: Pricing and availability