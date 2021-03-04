Tata Motors has launched the XTA variant of its Tiago hatchback in India.

The vehicle is based on the XT trim. It sports cosmetic updates such as body-colored bumpers and door handles and offers new features like an infotainment console by Harman.

It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine linked to a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Here are more details.