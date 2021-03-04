-
Tata Tiago's XTA variant launched at Rs. 6 lakhLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 02:37 pm
Tata Motors has launched the XTA variant of its Tiago hatchback in India.
The vehicle is based on the XT trim. It sports cosmetic updates such as body-colored bumpers and door handles and offers new features like an infotainment console by Harman.
It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine linked to a 5-speed AMT gearbox.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car sports a chromed grille
The Tata Tiago XTA has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, body-colored bumpers, swept-back halogen headlights, and boomerang-shaped taillamps.
On the sides, it is flanked by body-colored ORVMs with turn indicators, door handles, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, the car has a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.
Information
The vehicle runs on a 84hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine
The Tata Tiago XTA draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 84hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Interiors
It has a spacious 5-seater cabin
The Tata Tiago XTA has a spacious 5-seater cabin with front and rear power windows, fabric upholstery, door pockets with bottle holders, four speakers, central locking, and a power steering wheel.
It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen Harman infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
For ensuring the passengers' safety, twin airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, and crash sensors are available.
Information
Tata Tiago XTA: Pricing and availability
In India, the Tata Tiago XTA carries a price-tag of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it takes on rivals such as the Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.