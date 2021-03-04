Marking its return to Formula One for the first time since 1960, Aston Martin presented its new F1 car draped in a British racing green livery. The company is returning to the tracks after signing 4-time F1 champion, Sebastian Vettel. He has won 53 races but experienced a dismal stint with Ferrari last year after securing only one podium finish. Here are more details.

Official words 'Delighted to be a part of Aston Martin's return'

At the team's launch, Vettel said, "Aston Martin is one of the great names of the past, so it is fun to be part of their return. I have not driven the car yet, obviously, but I think it looks great. I am really looking forward to getting it out on the track." He will race alongside Lance Stroll, whose father owns the team.

Timeline This is Vettel's fourth F1 team

In April 2020, the Silverstone-based team was rebranded from Racing Point to Aston Martin, and star driver Sergio Perez was replaced by 33-year-old Vettel. This will be Vettel's fourth F1 team. He failed to deliver the title to Ferrari last year, despite leading the championship at the halfway stage in 2017-2018. He finished as a runner-up behind Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Motivation Impressed with Aston Martin's achievements: Vettel

Highlighting his motivations behind joining Aston Martin, Vettel said, "As a driver, I have always kept my eye on the competition and this team has consistently impressed me with what they have been able to do without the biggest of budgets." "So, when (they) approached me last year, and explained what their ambitions were, I was immediately very motivated to join the team."

Schedule The company returns to the tracks on March 28

Aston Martin last stepped onto the grid during the 1960 British GP, when Roy Salvadori and Maurice Trintignant took part. This 61-year drought will be over on March 28 when Vettel and Stroll take to the tracks in the AMR21 car at the season-opening GP in Bahrain. They will get to fiddle with the vehicle during pre-season testing in the country from March 12-14.

Owner's view 'Aston Martin's return will take the F1 world by storm'