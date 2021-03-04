Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 11:57 am

Due to supply shortage, Mahindra has temporarily discontinued the W5 base variant of its XUV500 SUV in India and put its bookings on hold. For the time being, the SUV is available in three trims and starts at Rs. 15.13 lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty look, a spacious cabin, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine.

Exteriors Mahindra XUV500 has a ground clearance of 200mm

The Mahindra XUV500 has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, and sleek projector headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Information It runs on a 153hp, 2.2-liter diesel engine

The Mahindra XUV500 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that generates 153hp of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The car has a spacious cabin with many safety features

The Mahindra XUV500 has a spacious cabin with auto climate control, an electric sunroof, a powered driver's seat, push-button engine start/stop, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Dual front airbags, hill hold/descent control, a rear parking camera, and reverse parking sensors ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Mahindra XUV500: Pricing and availability