Lexus has launched a limited edition model of its LC 500h sports coupe in India. It is available in three colors. The premium vehicle is "inspired by the graceful flight of birds and airplanes" and has received cosmetic updates inside-out. It runs on a BS6-compliant 3.5-liter, 6-cylinder hybrid engine linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car has a massive grille, carbon fiber-reinforced plastic wing

Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a carbon fiber scuff plate, black ornamentation on the massive grille, a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic rear wing, and 21-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, sleek LED headlights with DRLs and taillamps are available. The vehicle is up for grabs in three colors: White Nova Glass Flake, Black, and Sonic Silver.

Information It runs on a 354hp, 3.5-liter engine

The Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.5-liter, 6-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine that generates 354hp of maximum power at 6,600rpm and 500Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. The motor is linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors It has a 4-seater cabin with many safety features

Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition has a luxurious 4-seater cabin with black Alcantara trimmed seats, a multifunctional power steering wheel, auto climate control, and parking sensors. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth and MirrorLink. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a vehicle stability control system are available.

Information Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition: Pricing and availability