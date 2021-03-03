-
Maruti Suzuki Swift emerges as best selling car in FebruaryLast updated on Mar 03, 2021, 07:03 pm
-
Maruti Suzuki's popular offering, the Swift has yet again outperformed its rivals. The hatchback has emerged as the best selling car in India for the month of February, selling 20,264 units in the month.
The Baleno and WagonR have secured the second and the third positions by selling 20,070 and 18,728 units, respectively, last month.
Here's our roundup of the 2020 Swift.
-
-
Exteriors
It has a sporty dual-tone body
-
The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift features an attractive look with a blacked-out horizontal slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a power antenna, and a rear window washer as well as defogger.
For lighting, it has projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 15-inch designer alloy wheels.
-
Information
It is powered by a 1.2-liter engine
-
The 2020 model of Maruti Suzuki Swift runs on a 1.2-liter petrol motor that makes 81.80hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
It has a 7.0-inch touchscreen console
-
The Maruti Suzuki Swift offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and rear parking sensors.
It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity.
For the safety of passengers, the hatchback is equipped with twin airbags and a rear-view camera.
-
Information
Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pricing and availability
-
The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift bears a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 8.02 lakh. For the unversed, the 2021 model of the Swift was launched in India late last month and its deliveries are underway.