Maruti Suzuki's popular offering, the Swift has yet again outperformed its rivals. The hatchback has emerged as the best selling car in India for the month of February, selling 20,264 units in the month.

The Baleno and WagonR have secured the second and the third positions by selling 20,070 and 18,728 units, respectively, last month.

Here's our roundup of the 2020 Swift.