Renault KIGER's deliveries commence; 1,100 units delivered on first dayLast updated on Mar 03, 2021, 06:07 pm
Deliveries of the recently-launched Renault KIGER compact SUV have started in India, and more than 1,100 units were handed over to buyers on the first day.
As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a sporty look and an upmarket cabin with many features. It is offered with a choice of two petrol engines.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The car is offered in six color options
The Renault KIGER has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around taillamps.
It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
The car is available in six colors: Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Radiant Red, Ice Cool White, Caspian Blue, and Mahogany Brown.
Information
It is available with a choice of two petrol engines
The Renault KIGER is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.0-liter petrol motor that makes 70hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 97hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, an AMT, and a CVT gearbox.
Interiors
It has a spacious 5-seater cabin
The Renault KIGER has a spacious 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera are available.
Information
Renault KIGER: Pricing and availability
In India, the Renault KIGER is offered in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.45 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).