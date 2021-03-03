-
Prior to launch, details of 2021 Renault Triber SUV leakedLast updated on Mar 03, 2021, 05:07 pm
Ahead of its launch in India in the coming weeks, details of the 2021 Renault Triber SUV have leaked.
The upcoming vehicle will offer a refreshed look, new features, and shall be available in five color options. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car will be available in new dual-tone paint options
The 2021 Triber will feature a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with a dual horn setup, and sleek projector headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators, and alloy wheels.
The car will be offered in Silver, Blue, White, Mustard, and Cedar Brown colors, with a dual-tone scheme (black roof) exclusive to the RXZ trim.
Information
The vehicle will run on a 71hp, 1.0-liter petrol engine
The 2021 Renault Triber will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 71hp of power and 96Nm of torque. The mill should deliver a mileage of 19km/l with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 18.29km/l with an automatic unit.
Interiors
It will have a spacious cabin with steering-mounted controls
The 2021 Renault Triber will have a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
It will also house an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
All standard safety features including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera will also be available.
Information
2021 Renault Triber: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Renault Triber in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 5.20 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).