2021 Tata Tigor EV, with over 250km range, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 04:57 pm

Tata Motors reveals its 2021 Tigor EV car

Tata Motors has revealed the 2021 Tigor EV sedan for private buyers in India. Its pre-bookings are open on payment of Rs. 21,000. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design and an updated cabin with a host of features. It draws power from an electric powertrain with Ziptron technology. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a gloss black panel and blue-accented wheels

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV has a sloping roofline, a flat hood, a gloss black panel instead of a grille underlined by a blue slat, projector headlights, horizontal fog lamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a refreshed bumper with wider vents. It is flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and alloy wheels with blue accents. Revised wrap-around taillights are available on the rear.

Information

It delivers a range of over 250km

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV packs an electric motor and a 26kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 74hp/170Nm. The car can sprint from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds and delivers a range of over 250km.

Interiors

A 7.0-inch infotainment panel and dual airbags are available

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV has a spacious cabin, featuring premium upholstery, blue accents, a Harman-tuned audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and iRA connected car technology. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and an optional rear parking camera ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

2021 Tata Tigor EV: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Tata Tigor EV in India will be announced at the launch event on August 31. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).