2021 Ford EcoSport SUV spied testing; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 01:39 pm

US automaker Ford is expected to launch its facelifted EcoSport SUV in India around Diwali. Now, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spied testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a radiator grille with black inserts, round fog lamps, new alloy wheels, and LED DRLs. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a chrome-surrounded grille and wrap-around taillights

The 2021 Ford EcoSport will flaunt a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded radiator grille, swept-back projector headlights, inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. It will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and a window wiper will grace the rear section of the car.

Information

It will be offered with two engine choices

The 2021 Ford EcoSport will get a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 121hp/149Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 99hp/215Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Six airbags and five seats will be available inside

The 2021 Ford EcoSport will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with new upholstery, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information

2021 Ford EcoSport: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Ford EcoSport in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a slight premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom).