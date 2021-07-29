Leaked image reveals design details of GWM Tank 600 SUV

GWM Tank 600 previewed in a leaked picture

Great Wall Motors (GWM) will unveil its Tank 600 SUV at the Chengdu Motor Show in China next month. Now, a production-ready mule of the vehicle has been previewed in a leaked image, revealing key aspects of its design. The picture suggests that it will have a large single-piece grille, roof rails, and squarish LED headlamps. Here are more details.

The car will be 5,050mm long

The GWM Tank 600 will have a traditional body-on-frame construction. It shall feature a muscular hood, a single-piece grille with horizontal slats surrounded by chrome, and squarish LED headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. As for the dimensions, the car will have a length of 5,050mm, a height of 1,905mm, and a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

A 9-speed automatic gearbox will handle transmission duties

GWM Tank 600 will be available with a choice of 2.0-liter, 2.4-liter, and 3.0-liter engines. The 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 mill makes 349hp/500Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

It should offer a touchscreen infotainment console and parking sensors

The GWM Tank 600 is expected to have a luxurious cabin with parking sensors, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be available. It is also likely to pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.

GWM Tank 600: Availability

The GWM Tank 600 has an annual production goal of 60,000 units and should go on sale in China in the fourth quarter of this year. However, the SUV's arrival in India seems unlikely.