Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 12:15 am

Mahindra Bolero Neo to debut in India on July 15

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the Bolero Neo model in India on July 15, as per Autocar. It has also started arriving at dealerships across the country. The Mahindra Bolero Neo will be a facelifted version of the TUV300 model with various revisions to the bumper, grille, and the interiors. It is expected to run on a 1.5-liter diesel engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It will get a revamped front fascia

The Mahindra Bolero Neo will feature a muscular design with a vertical slat chrome grille, an updated front bumper, a large air vent, revised headlamps, horizontally-positioned DRLs, and refreshed taillights. On the sides, it shall be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, dual-shade ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches with cladding, and designer 5-spoke alloy wheels. The SUV will likely measure under 4m in length.

Information

The car might be fueled by a 1.5-liter engine

The Mahindra Bolero Neo will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter diesel engine that puts out 114hp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there will be seven seats and new upholstery

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is expected to offer a 7-seater cabin with new beige-colored upholstery, power windows, a dual-tone dashboard, as well as armrest and headrest for the second-row passengers. It will also get a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, crash sensors, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD should be available for the passengers' safety.

Information

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Mahindra Bolero Neo will be announced at the time of its launch, which is likely to happen on July 15. However, considering the specifications, it might be priced at around Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).