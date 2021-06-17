Ferrari to unveil new V6-powered sports car on June 24

Italian automaker Ferrari has announced via a cryptic teaser video that it will unveil a new "revolutionary" sports car on June 24. Though details of the upcoming vehicle are currently unavailable, the brand is expected to introduce an entry-level model with a V6 hybrid powertrain, which was revealed back in September 2018. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have sleek headlights and two doors

In the past few weeks, the upcoming Ferrari car (codenamed F171) has been spied testing on the tracks. It is expected to have an aggressive design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by two doors, body-mounted ORVMs, and star-spoked wheels. Sleek taillights and dual exhaust tips are expected on the rear end.

Information

It will be fueled by a plug-in-hybrid powertrain

Ferrari F171 will be fueled by a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. It will mate either an all-Ferrari V6 engine or Maserati's 3.0-liter, twin-turbo mill, with an electric motor and an SF90 Stradale-sourced battery pack. The setup will deliver a combined output of over 700hp of power.

Interiors

The vehicle will have a 2-seater cabin

The Ferrari F171 is expected to have a luxurious 2-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel without touch-sensitive controls. It is likely to pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

What about its availability?

The availability details of the Ferrari F171 will be announced at the time of unveiling on June 24. However, it is unclear if the premium vehicle will make its way to India.