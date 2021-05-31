Rimac C_Two to debut with new moniker on June 1

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 31, 2021, 12:49 pm

Rimac has announced via a teaser that the production-specific version of its Rimac C_Two electric hypercar will debut on June 1 with a new moniker. To recall, it was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in 2018. As for the highlights, the prototype car has a futuristic design, a tech-loaded cabin, and delivers a range of 650km per charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a muscular bonnet with flaps

The prototype Rimac C_Two sits on a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with active flaps for modifying aerodynamics, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by two butterfly doors, sharp body lines, air scoops, and designer wheels. A large wing and narrow taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by an 1,888hp electric powertrain

The Rimac C_Two prototype is fueled by an electric powertrain that generates 1,888hp/2,300Nm. The car can sprint from 0-96km/h in 1.85 seconds and has a top-speed of 412km/h. It also delivers an estimated range of 650km per charge.

Interiors

The production version will have Level 4 autonomous driving capability

The prototype version of Rimac C_Two has a 2-seater cabin with suede and carbon fiber trim, auto climate control, and a 3-spoke, flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment panel on the center console. For safety, the production-specific model should have multiple airbags and a rear-view camera. Level 4 autonomous driving capability might also be on offer.

Information

Rimac C_Two: Availability

The availability details of the production version of Rimac C_Two will be revealed at the launch event on June 1. However, the electric hypercar is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.