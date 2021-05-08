2021 Mahindra Bolero to debut in India by June

Mahindra seems to be working on the updated Bolero SUV. In the latest development, CarWale has claimed that new model will be launched in India by June this year.

As for the key highlights, it will come with a muscular body, an updated cabin with a host of features, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine with a 5-speed gearbox.

Exteriors

It will sport a new dual-tone paintwork

The 2021 Mahindra Bolero will feature an aggressive look with a dual-tone body, a silver-colored front bumper, a vertical slat chrome grille, chunky skid plates, and a wide air dam.

For lighting, it will house an updated headlamp cluster and vertical taillamps.

On the sides, the vehicle is likely to be flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, and alloy wheels.

Information

The SUV will draw power from a 75hp, 1.5-liter engine

The upcoming Mahindra Bolero will reportedly draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder mHawk diesel motor that generates 75hp of power and 210Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the four-wheeler will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

It will be equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system

Details regarding the interiors of the 2021 Mahindra Bolero are still under the wraps. However, it should offer a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery and a multifunctional steering wheel.

It is also expected to house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features.

For safety, the SUV should provide multiple airbags, parking sensors, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Information

2021 Mahindra Bolero: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the Mahindra Bolero will be announced at the time of launch, which will happen by June. However, it will carry a premium over the outgoing variant, which currently starts at Rs. 8.4 lakh (ex-showroom).