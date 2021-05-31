Hyundai Creta (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Hyundai Creta (facelift) previewed in spy images

The facelifted Hyundai Creta SUV is expected to be launched in India next year. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spied testing in South Korea revealing key design details. The pictures (courtesy Carwale) suggest that it will have a new grille, refreshed headlights, and updated alloy wheels. Here are more details.

The facelifted Hyundai Creta will have a muscular bonnet, a new grille based on the brand's latest design language, sleek split-style headlights, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a redesigned bumper will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

The facelifted Hyundai Creta should have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a soft finish on the dashboard, a smart key, ventilated leather seats, and a power steering wheel. It is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.

There should be a choice of three engines

The Hyundai Creta (facelift) should be offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.5-liter petrol mill that makes 113.4hp/144Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113.4hp/250Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 138hp/242Nm. Transmission duties on the car are likely to be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, an IVT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Hyundai Creta (facelift): Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Hyundai Creta (facelift) in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).