2021 Hyundai Creta's updated feature list leaked: Details here

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 04:36 pm

Hyundai India is working to update the feature list of its popular Creta SUV, as per RushLane. According to the report, Creta's entry-level E model will shed some features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, luggage lamp, and the back pocket on the passenger seat. The higher-spec variants, including the EX and S variants, will, however, receive wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Here's more.

Information

SX and SX(O) variants will get new voice commands

The top-tier SX and SX(O) variants will get a host of new features, including a remote engine start function with smart key, soft finish on the dashboard, and a slew of connectivity enhancements like OTA updates and new voice commands.

Exteriors

The Creta offers an all-LED lighting setup

The Hyundai Creta features a sporty look with a cascading grille, a muscular bonnet, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and an integrated antenna. For lighting, it houses tri-beam LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

It comes with three engine choices

The Creta is available with three engine options: a 1.5-liter diesel mill that delivers 113.4hp/250Nm, a 1.5-liter petrol motor that generates 113.4hp/144Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 138hp/242Nm. Transmission duties include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, an IVT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, the car packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen

The Hyundai Creta offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and cruise control. It also packs eight speakers and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, an engine immobilizer, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Hyundai Creta: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai Creta is currently priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base E variant and goes up to Rs. 17.67 lakh for the SX(O) turbo (dual-tone) model (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).