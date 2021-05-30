This Chinese bike is a doppelganger of Honda Africa Twin

Dahaidao 500 GS-ADV adventure motorcycle unveiled

The Dahaidao 500 GS-ADV adventure motorcycle has been unveiled in China which looks pretty identical to the Honda Africa Twin 1100. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler comes with a TFT instrument cluster as well as a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Under the hood, it is powered by a 500cc, twin-cylinder engine. However, its arrival in India seems unlikely. Here are more details.

Design

The bike sports a V-shaped headlamp

Dahaidao 500 GS-ADV has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, raised handlebars with handguards, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike packs a TFT instrument cluster, a V-shaped headlight, and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. The vehicle has a fuel capacity of nearly 40 liters.

Information

It runs on a 47hp, 500cc engine

Under the hood, the Dahaidao 500 GS-ADV draws power from a 500cc, twin-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 47.3hp and a peak torque of 43Nm. Notably, these power figures are similar to that of the Honda CB500X and the Benelli TRK 502.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the ends

To make sure that the riders are safe, the Dahaidao 500 GS-ADV is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS and TPMS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the adventure motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side.

Information

Dahaidao 500 GS-ADV: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Dahaidao 500 GS-ADV carries a price tag of €3,500 (roughly Rs. 3.09 lakh). However, this adventure bike will not make its way to our shores as the brand has no presence here.