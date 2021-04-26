2021 Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India at Rs. 16.4 lakh

Japanese automaker Suzuki has finally launched the 2021 iteration of its Hayabusa bike in India.

As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has an aggressive design and comes with a semi-digital instrument console as well as a host of electronic riding aids. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,340cc, 4-cylinder engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Here are more details.

Design

The bike has an all-LED setup for lighting

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sits on a twin-spar aluminium frame and has a muscular fuel tank, side panels with wide air vents, large pillion seat cowl, raised windshield, and chromed twin exhausts.

The bike packs analog instrument dials, a TFT display, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax S22 tires. It has a kerb weight of 264kg.

Information

It runs on a 190hp, 1,340cc engine

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,340cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 190hp and a peak torque of 150Nm.

Safety

The vehicle has three power modes

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is equipped with disc brakes, traction control, anti-wheelie control, launch control, engine brake control, cruise control, hill hold control, and cornering ABS. Three power modes are also available.

Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted Showa telescopic forks on the front side, and link-type forks on the rear end.

Information

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle carries a price-tag of Rs. 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it goes against rivals such as BMW S 1000 RR and the Ducati Panigale V2.