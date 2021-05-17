Yamaha XSR 155 launched in a new shade in Indonesia

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 17, 2021, 01:15 am

New color for Yamaha XSR 155 in Indonesia

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its XSR 155 motorcycle in Indonesia in a new matte green color option. The paintwork is complemented by a "Yamaha" logo on the fuel tank and silver highlights across the body. As for the highlights, the bike has a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and runs on a 155cc, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike supports My Yamaha Connect

The Yamaha XSR 155 is built on the same platform as the YZF-R15 V3.0 and MT-15. It has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with a capacity of 10.4 liters, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight. The bike packs an LCD instrument panel with MID and support for My Yamaha Connect, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out designer wheels.

Information

It is fueled by a 19hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha XSR 155 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which generates a maximum power of 19.2hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.7Nm at 8,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has inverted telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha XSR 155 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha XSR 155: Pricing and availability

In Indonesia, the Yamaha XSR 155 naked roadster carries a price tag of IDR 3,65,80,000 (approximately Rs. 1.9 lakh). However, the motorcycle is unlikely to be available in India. Instead, we will get the Yamaha FZ-X here.