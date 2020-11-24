Yamaha has launched a color customization program for its MT-15 motorcycle in India, called 'Customize Your Warrior.' As part of the initiative, customers can choose from 11 color combinations while buying the vehicle. The customized bikes will be delivered starting January 2021, barring the model with Neon Green wheels, whose deliveries shall commence in March 2021. Here's our roundup.

Design Yamaha MT-15: At a glance

The Yamaha MT-15 sits on a Deltabox frame and offers a sporty naked look. It features a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and eye-catching body graphics. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch designer alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 138kg and a 10-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Yamaha MT-15 draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine that makes 18.3hp of power at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.1Nm at 8,500rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha MT-15 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?