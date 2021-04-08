-
2021 Benelli 302R, with a new design and features, unveiledLast updated on Apr 08, 2021, 06:02 pm
Benelli has unveiled the 2021 iteration of its 302R motorbike for the Asian markets. It should be launched in India in the second half of this year.
As for the key highlights, the two-wheeler has a refreshed design and comes with a vertically-stacked projector headlight as well as a TFT instrument console. It runs on a 300cc, liquid-cooled engine.
Here are more details.
Design
The bike sports a raised windshield
The 2021 Benelli 302R has a sporty look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, aerodynamic winglets, backlit switchgear, and a raised windscreen.
The bike packs a full-color TFT instrument console, a vertically-stacked projector headlight flanked by LED DRLs, an LED taillight, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It has a 14-liter fuel tank.
Information
It runs on a 35hp, 300cc engine
The 2021 Benelli 302R draws power from a 300cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 34.8hp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm.
Safety
For safety, it has disc brakes on both the wheels
To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Benelli 302R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm USD forks with adjustable preload on the front side and a swingarm with a central shock absorber on the rear.
Information
2021 Benelli 302R: Pricing and availability
The 2021 Benelli 302R sports bike should make its way to India in the second half of this year. As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicle is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom).