Last updated on Apr 09, 2021, 11:08 am

MV Agusta has revealed the 2021 version of its Superveloce middleweight supersport bike. It is also available in an S variant. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has an aggressive design, a color TFT instrument console, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 798cc, 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design The bike has an all-LED lighting setup

The 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce has a sporty look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stubby twin exhausts, a rounded headlight, and a raised windshield. It packs a 5.5-inch color TFT instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on golden-rimmed wheels. The standard model is up for grabs in two shades: Ago Red with Ago Silver and Pearl Metallic Yellow with Matte Metallic Graphite.

Information How does the S variant differ from the standard model?

The S model comes with wire-spoke wheels wrapped in tubeless tires and an optional Racing Kit that includes a pillion seat cowl and an aftermarket exhaust. This variant is available only in Surreal White with Matte Gold paint option.

Power It runs on a 145hp, 798cc engine

Both the variants of the 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 798cc, inline 3-cylinder, 12-valve engine that generates a maximum power of 145hp at 13,000rpm and a peak torque of 88Nm at 10,100rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The bike has a claimed top-speed of 240km/h.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, front lift control, and lean-sensitive traction control. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm Marzocchi upside-down forks on the front side and a Sachs mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce: Pricing