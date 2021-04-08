-
Bajaj Dominar 250 and 400 are now Rs. 3,000 costlierLast updated on Apr 08, 2021, 06:32 pm
Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of its Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 motorcycles in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the vehicles have become costlier by Rs. 3,000 and now start at Rs. 1,70,720.
As for the highlights, the two bikes have an eye-catching design and draw power from a BS6-compliant engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
Design
The bikes offer a digital instrument cluster
The Bajaj Dominar 250 and 400 have a sporty naked look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a pillion grab rail, and dual-tone paintwork.
The bikes pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.
They have a kerb weight of 180kg and 187kg, respectively.
Information
They run on a BS6 engine
The Bajaj Dominar 250 draws power from a BS6-compliant 248.77cc fuel-injected engine that makes 26.6hp/23.5Nm, while the Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 39.4hp/35Nm. Both the motors are linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Safety
Dual-channel ABS ensures better handling
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Dominar 250 and 400 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Information
Bajaj Dominar 250 and 400: Updated prices
Following the latest price-revision in India, the Bajaj Dominar 250 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,70,720 while the Dominar 400 now costs Rs. 2,02,755 (both prices, ex-showroom).