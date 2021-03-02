-
2021 Bajaj Platina 100 ES motorbike launched at Rs. 54,000Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 06:15 pm
Bajaj Auto has launched the Electric Start (ES) variant of its Platina 100 motorbike in India. Its bookings are open across all authorized dealerships in the country.
The two-wheeler also comes with tubeless tires, new rear-view mirrors, and a spring-in-spring suspension setup. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 102cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine.
Here's our roundup.
Design
The bike is available in two color options
The 2021 Bajaj Platina 100 ES has a minimalist commuter look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a lengthy flat-type seat, and wide rubber footpads.
The bike packs a halogen headlight with LED DRLs, a bulb taillight, and rides on silver-colored alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.
It is up for grabs in two colors: Ebony Black with Silver decals, and Cocktail Wine Red.
Information
It runs on an 8hp, 102cc engine
The 2021 Bajaj Platina 100 ES draws power from a BS6-compliant 102cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine that generates 7.77hp/8.3Nm. The mill is linked to a 4-speed manual gearbox and allows the vehicle to clock a top-speed of 90km/h.
Safety
Drum brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Bajaj Platina 100 ES is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and spring-in-spring hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.
Information
2021 Bajaj Platina 100 ES: Pricing and availability
In India, the 2021 Bajaj Platina 100 ES carries a price-tag of Rs. 53,920. Meanwhile, the commuter bike's kick-start model, launched in December last year, is priced at Rs. 51,667 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).