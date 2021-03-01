It draws power from a BS6-compliant 115cc air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

The vehicle also comes with a refreshed analog instrument cluster, LED DRLs, and white-colored alloy wheels.

Bajaj Auto has launched the single-channel ABS variant of its Platina 110 commuter motorbike in India.

The 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS comes with a quilt-stitched seat, wide rubber footpads and tank pads, as well as a sloping fuel tank.

The bike packs a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight. It has an 11-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 122kg.

It has an 11-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 122kg.