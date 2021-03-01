-
Bajaj Platina 110 motorbike, with single-channel ABS, launched in IndiaLast updated on Mar 01, 2021, 06:49 pm
Bajaj Auto has launched the single-channel ABS variant of its Platina 110 commuter motorbike in India.
The vehicle also comes with a refreshed analog instrument cluster, LED DRLs, and white-colored alloy wheels.
It draws power from a BS6-compliant 115cc air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Here's our roundup.
Design
The bike has an analog instrument console
The 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS comes with a quilt-stitched seat, wide rubber footpads and tank pads, as well as a sloping fuel tank.
The bike packs a redesigned analog instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, and rides on white-painted alloy wheels.
It has an 11-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 122kg.
Information
It runs on a 8hp, 115cc engine
The 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS draws power from a BS6-compliant 115cc single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 8hp of maximum power and 9.8Nm of peak torque.
Safety
Telescopic front forks handle suspension duties
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 135mm telescopic front forks and Nitrox shock absorbers on the rear end.
Information
2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Pricing and availability
In India, the 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 commuter motorcycle carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 59,859 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it goes against Hero Splendor Plus and Honda Shine.