Deliveries of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 begin in India
Deliveries of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 motorcycle, which was launched in India this March, have commenced. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty look and comes with a full-LED lighting setup as well as a semi-digital instrument console. It is offered in three shades and is powered by a BS6-compliant 296cc, parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.
The bike sports a windscreen
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 has a muscular fuel tank, fairing-integrated turn indicators, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, a semi-digital instrument console, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It has a 17-liter fuel tank and weighs 179kg. It is available in Lime Green, Ebony, and Candy Lime Green shades.
It runs on a 38hp, 296cc engine
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 draws power from a BS6-compliant 296cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 38.4hp at 11,000rpm and a peak torque of 26.1Nm at 10,000rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
The two-wheeler has dual-channel ABS
In terms of safety equipment, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and Uni-Trak gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.
Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing
In India, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 carries a price tag of Rs. 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price point, the motorcycle goes against rivals such as the TVS Apache RR 310 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.