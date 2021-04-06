-
Launch of 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 delayed in IndiaLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 06:07 pm
Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across India, TVS Motor Company has postponed the launch of its 2021 Apache RR 310 bike from April 7 to an unannounced date later this month.
The two-wheeler is expected to come with preload-adjustable USD forks, sharper brakes, better riding modes, and new paintwork. The engine might also be tuned for better performance.
Here's our roundup.
Design
The bike will pack a digital instrument console
The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will sit on a trellis frame and shall feature a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up seat, a raised windscreen, and golden-colored front forks.
The two-wheeler shall house a full-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and will ride on blacked-out wheels.
It should tip the scales at 174kg and offer an 11-liter fuel tank.
Information
The 2020 model runs on a 34hp, 312cc engine
TVS is yet to reveal engine details of the 2021 Apache RR 310. However, the 2020 version is powered by a BS6-compliant 312.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
Dual-channel ABS will allow for improved handling
For the rider's safety, the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. It should also have four riding modes: Track, Urban, Road, and Sport.
Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by inverted cartridge telescopic front forks and a gas-assisted shock absorber on the rear end.
Information
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Pricing and availability
Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model priced at Rs. 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).